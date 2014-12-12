By Daniel Kelley
| CAMDEN, N.J.
CAMDEN, N.J. Dec 12 A bankruptcy court judge
approved an unopposed request to terminate the sale of the Revel
casino in Atlantic City to Brookfield Asset Management
at a hearing on Friday.
Brookfield, which had made a $110 million bid for the
casino, backed out of the deal because it failed to reach an
agreement with bondholders who owned Revel's power plant.
The company, which did not send a representative to the
hearing and has not responded in court documents to notices to
terminate the sale, stands to lose its $11 million deposit.
The power plant is a trouble spot for the Revel and any
prospective buyer.
After the casino lost construction financing in 2012, Revel
was forced to find a new contractor to build its power plant. It
contracted with ACR Energy Partners, but to get the deal done
was required to back ACR's financing of the project.
Even in bankruptcy, the financing and operating costs for
the plant cost the company about $60,000 a day before paying for
any of the electricity or power required for heating or cooling.
Turning it off, however, could allow mold to grow in the casino.
A hearing will be held Jan. 5 to complete a sale to the
runner-up, Florida businessman Glenn Straub and his firm, Polo
North Country Club Inc. Neither Straub or his lawyer attended
Friday's hearing.
Straub made an initial bid of $90 million, providing a floor
against which all other bidders had to compete. He eventually
bid $95 million during the auction but lost to Brookfield.
The casino cost $2.4 billion to build and opened in 2012,
but its sleek design and fine dining never caught on in the
city.
Revel was one of four Atlantic City casinos to close this
year, and the bankrupt Trump Taj Mahal could close later this
month. Three other casinos are owned by an affiliate of Caesars
Entertainment Corp that is struggling to
avoid bankruptcy.
Revel filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in
June. It first filed for bankruptcy in March 2013.
The case in In Re: Revel AC Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 14-22654.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Susan Heavey)