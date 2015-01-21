Jan 21 Revenio Group Oyj :

* Signs license agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland concerning intellectual property rights and know-how regarding the hyperspectral camera technology developed by VTT

* Revenio has also signed a cooperation agreement with VTT on commercialization of a hyperspectral imaging system suitable for skin cancer diagnostics and with the University of Jyväskylä on commercialization of the invention relating to the software code

* Says during 2015, Revenio and VTT will develop second generation prototypes of hyperspectral camera

