Jan 21 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Signs license agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre
of Finland concerning intellectual property rights and know-how
regarding the hyperspectral camera technology developed by VTT
* Revenio has also signed a cooperation agreement with VTT
on commercialization of a hyperspectral imaging system suitable
for skin cancer diagnostics and with the University of Jyväskylä
on commercialization of the invention relating to the software
code
* Says during 2015, Revenio and VTT will develop second
generation prototypes of hyperspectral camera
* The final schedule for the project will become clearer in
the light of experience gained
