BRIEF-Pulse Health says Court approves scheme of arrangement to effect the proposed acquisition
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
Feb 2 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Has begun to commercialize technology for the screening, diagnosis and monitoring of asthma
* Has signed a license agreement with Tide Medical Oy concerning a patented invention relating to diagnosis of asthma
* Current outlook indicates that it will take several years before these products become commercially significant for company
* Asthma is one of most common chronic diseases in world with over 300 million sufferers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.