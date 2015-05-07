May 7 VTL Associates, LLC, a Philadelphia-based
consulting firm that owns the RevenueShares exchange-traded
funds, has tapped Royal Bank of Canada to help find a buyer for
the company, VTL's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
RevenueShares has eight exchange-traded funds, with $1
billion in assets, according to Lipper. Its ETFs are based on
indexes, but are weighted according to its holdings' revenues,
as opposed to market capitalization.
"We are interested in seeing what kind of partnerships we
can develop to enhance our distribution," CEO Vincent Lowry
said, adding that no deal is imminent.
It could not be determined how much VTL was seeking for the
business or which parties were bidding.
The $2 trillion U.S. exchange-traded fund market has seen a
pickup in merger and acquisition activity in the past several
months as traditional asset managers face shrinking margins from
their traditional businesses and are under increasing pressure
to offer ETFs.
In December, Janus Capital Group completed its
acquisition of ETF provider VelocityShares. That same month, New
York Life Insurance announced a deal to acquire Rye
Brook, New York-based IndexIQ.
Emerging Global Advisors, a New York-based provider of
exchange-traded funds that invest in developing countries, is
looking to sell a minority stake in its business, sources have
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Dan Grebler)