LOS ANGELES Vox Media, owner of The Verge and other websites, is acquiring Revere Digital, the company that owns technology news website Re/code, according to a post on the Re/code website on Tuesday.

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal exchanged its minority interest in Re/code for shares in Vox Media, a source familiar with the transaction said.

"We want to assure you that this combination is designed to bolster and enrich Re/code, and that we will continue to publish under the same name and leadership, with editorial independence," Re/code journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher wrote. (bit.ly/1FVS62i)

Vox Media confirmed the purchase in a press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Re/code said it would occasionally collaborate with The Verge, Vox Media's tech news website. While Re/code will focus on the business of technology, The Verge will cover technology from a lifestyle perspective, Re/code said on Tuesday.

Re/code will continue to hold its Code conferences, industry conferences where the journalists interview top technology executives, the statement from the website said. It will eventually migrate to Vox Media's publishing platform, which it said will provide new ways to present news.

When Re/code was launched 18 months ago, Mossberg and Swisher held majority ownership, with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and Windsor Media sharing a minority stake.

