(Adds details on future plans for Re/code)
LOS ANGELES May 26 Vox Media is acquiring
Revere Digital, the company that owns technology news website
Re/code, according to a post on the Re/code website on Tuesday.
"We want to assure you that this combination is designed to
bolster and enrich Re/code, and that we will continue to publish
under the same name and leadership, with editorial
independence," Re/code journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara
Swisher wrote. (bit.ly/1FVS62i)
Vox Media confirmed the purchase in a press release. Terms
of the deal were not disclosed.
Re/code said it would occasionally collaborate with The
Verge, Vox Media's tech news site. While Re/code will focus on
the business of technology, The Verge will cover tech from a
lifestyle perspective, Re/code said on Tuesday.
Re/code will continue to hold its Code conferences, industry
conferences where the journalists interview top technology
executives, the statement from the website said. It will
eventually migrate to Vox Media's publishing platform, which it
said will provide new ways to present news.
When Re/code was launched 18 months ago, Mossberg and
Swisher held majority ownership, with Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal and Windsor Media sharing a minority stake.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)