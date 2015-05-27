(Adds Vox Media descriptor, paragraph on Comcast's exchange of
Re/code stake for Vox Media shares)
LOS ANGELES May 26 Vox Media, owner of The
Verge and other websites, is acquiring Revere Digital, the
company that owns technology news website Re/code, according to
a post on the Re/code website on Tuesday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal exchanged its minority
interest in Re/code for shares in Vox Media, a source familiar
with the transaction said.
"We want to assure you that this combination is designed to
bolster and enrich Re/code, and that we will continue to publish
under the same name and leadership, with editorial
independence," Re/code journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara
Swisher wrote. (bit.ly/1FVS62i)
Vox Media confirmed the purchase in a press release. Terms
of the deal were not disclosed.
Re/code said it would occasionally collaborate with The
Verge, Vox Media's tech news website. While Re/code will focus
on the business of technology, The Verge will cover technology
from a lifestyle perspective, Re/code said on Tuesday.
Re/code will continue to hold its Code conferences, industry
conferences where the journalists interview top technology
executives, the statement from the website said. It will
eventually migrate to Vox Media's publishing platform, which it
said will provide new ways to present news.
When Re/code was launched 18 months ago, Mossberg and
Swisher held majority ownership, with Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal and Windsor Media sharing a minority stake.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Anupama Dwivedi)