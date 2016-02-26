* CEO Delpani stepping down for personal reasons
* 4th-qtr sales rise after 3 quarters of decline
* Shares rise as much as 8 pct
Feb 26 Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc Chief
Executive Lorenzo Delpani is stepping down for personal reasons,
more than a month after its controlling shareholder and Chairman
Ron Perelman announced plans to seek strategic options for the
company.
The maker of StreetWear cosmetics and Charlie perfumes also
reported a sales rise after three quarters of decline, sending
its shares up as much as 8 percent in late morning trading on
Friday.
Delpani, who has led the company for more than two years,
said on a conference call that his decision had "nothing to do"
with Perelman's announcement.
Perelman, who holds a 77.6 percent stake in Revlon, is yet
to detail specific plans for the company.
Revlon, once a top name in the world of beauty products and
endorsed by supermodel Cindy Crawford for more than a decade,
has struggled in the past couple of years as consumers shun
mass-appeal brands in search of exclusive products.
Deep-pocketed rivals such as Estee Lauder Cos Inc and
L'Oreal SA have been able to better keep up with
changing consumer tastes, eating into Revlon's market share.
Delpani will step down as CEO on March 1, but remain on the
company's board and he will also serve as an adviser, Revlon
said.
The company appointed Executive Vice President Gianni
Pieraccioni its new chief operating officer.
Revlon's sales rose 4.2 percent to $521.9 million in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, helped by demand for its Revlon
and SinfulColors cosmetics in the United States.
The company's shares were up 7.2 percent at $33.41. Up to
Thursday's close, the stock had risen by a third since Nov. 1,
2013, when Delpani took over as CEO.
