LONDON, July 29 Reward Gateway, a British
company whose software helps companies reward their staff, has
been sold by Inflexion Private Equity to U.S.-based technology
investor Great Hill Partners in a deal that values the group at
140 million pounds ($218 million).
Chief Executive Glenn Elliott, who founded Reward Gateway in
2006, said Great Hill's U.S. presence, technological expertise
and understanding of the human resources sector made them stand
out in a field of potential investors.
"They got us straight away; they understand the
opportunity," he told Reuters, adding that the group also
received interest from trade buyers.
Great Hill would help the British company exploit
opportunities in the medium-sized business sector - for example
in managing employee benefits and recognition programmes - and
expand into markets such as Latin America, he said.
Reward Gateway's software helps companies manage reward and
benefit schemes like childcare vouchers, trading vacation days
and retailer discounts.
Its management and employees, who hold a 40 percent stake,
will receive a windfall, with all 269 employees below board
level sharing about 6.5 million pounds, Elliott said.
He will stay with the business, which had revenue in the
year to end-June of 189 million pounds, and said he had
increased his own stake to about 28 percent.
($1 = 0.6413 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)