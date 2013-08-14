LONDON Aug 14 German retail group REWE has launched syndication of a 1.75 billion euro ($2.32 billion) revolving credit facility to refinance an existing 2 billion euro facility that is due to mature in June 2014, the company said on Wednesday.

The new self-arranged loan has been launched to REWE's relationship banks via coordinating banks Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commerzbank and UniCredit Bank.

The financing is for five-years and includes two one-year extension options. The loan pays a margin of around 70 basis points over EURIBOR, banking sources said.

REWE's existing loan, which was arranged in June 2007 with a syndicate of 28 banks, was also for five years with two one-year extension options.

The first one-year extension option was exercised in 2008, but the exercise of the second extension option was postponed to 2010 after the onset of the financial crisis, a banking source said previously. [ID: nRLP01970a] ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)