LONDON Aug 14 German retail group REWE has
launched syndication of a 1.75 billion euro ($2.32 billion)
revolving credit facility to refinance an existing 2 billion
euro facility that is due to mature in June 2014, the company
said on Wednesday.
The new self-arranged loan has been launched to REWE's
relationship banks via coordinating banks Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commerzbank and UniCredit Bank.
The financing is for five-years and includes two one-year
extension options. The loan pays a margin of around 70 basis
points over EURIBOR, banking sources said.
REWE's existing loan, which was arranged in June 2007 with a
syndicate of 28 banks, was also for five years with two one-year
extension options.
The first one-year extension option was exercised in 2008,
but the exercise of the second extension option was postponed to
2010 after the onset of the financial crisis, a banking source
said previously. [ID: nRLP01970a]
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)