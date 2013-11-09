BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment Group says it intends to appoint Rob Campbell as a non-executive director
* Intends to appoint Rob Campbell as a non-executive director to Skycity Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 9 German retailer Rewe will invest 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) to revamp its German stores and expand its internet offering, Chief Executive Alain Caparros told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Rewe's push to overhaul its offering comes as traditional retailers fight with internet companies for shoppers' cash in Europe's largest economy. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Louise Heavens)
April 9 Mondelez International Inc is preparing to look for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Irene Rosenfeld as the snack maker faces shareholder pressure and a broad shift to healthier eating habits, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.