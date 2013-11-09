FRANKFURT Nov 9 German retailer Rewe will invest 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) to revamp its German stores and expand its internet offering, Chief Executive Alain Caparros told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Rewe's push to overhaul its offering comes as traditional retailers fight with internet companies for shoppers' cash in Europe's largest economy. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Louise Heavens)