BRIEF-Thailand's Delta Electronics expects record net profit this year
* Says company expects 2017 gross profit margin of 27 percent compared with last year's 26 percent
Nov 10 Reworld Media SA :
* Announces realisation of private placement for 1.4 million euros
* Private placement consists of 814,706 new shares of 1.70 euros
* Money from private placement will be used to accelerate developments in Asia Source text: bit.ly/1EltKsn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.29 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016