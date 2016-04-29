HONG KONG, April 29 Hong Kong lottery service provider and games developer REXLot Holdings Ltd said it does not have sufficient cash resources to satisfy HK$1.85 billion ($239 million) in bond redemption obligations it had been asked by holders to meet by Friday.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday, REXLot said failing to redeem the bonds "would result in an event of default", but that it is in talks with bondholders' to secure time to complete an agreed asset disposal. The asset disposal that would generate enough cash to make payments due, it said.

REXLot, which has a market value of about HK$1.6 billion, said the shortfall was due to a delay in completion of its planned HK$2.15 billion sale of a lottery systems provision unit. It said the deal is still awaiting regulatory approval.

The company said it aims to seek bondholders' consent to allow it to have more time to complete the asset disposal. It said the asset disposal was the most efficient way to obtain offshore cash resources to satisfy the redemption obligations.

REXLot shares were suspended last June after a research report by Anonymous Analytics about its operations which the company said were wrong and inaccurate. The shares plunged more than 50 percent when trading resumed earlier this month.

The stocks fell as much as 7.4 percent to HK$0.15 in early Friday morning, the lowest since November 2008. The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 1.6 percent. ($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)