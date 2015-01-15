Jan 15 Rexam Plc, the world's second
largest beverage can maker in terms of revenue, said it has
completed investment in Panamanian single-line beverage can
plant Envases Del Istmo SA (Endelis) jointly with Envases
Universales de Mexico (EUM).
Rexam, which makes 20 percent of world's cans for beverages
including beer, soft drinks, juices, energy drinks, wine and
tea, said it had secured long-term supply agreements with
SABMiller Plc and Florida Ice & Farm Company SA.
Affiliates of SABMiller and Florida Ice previously owned the
Endelis business. Financial details of the deal were not
disclosed.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)