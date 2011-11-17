* Performance over last 4 months in line with its view

* Cans unit ahead of plan, plastic packaging business weaker

* Chairman Peter Ellwood to retire on Feb. 22

* Ellwood to be succeeded by Stuart Chambers (Adds details)

LONDON, NOV 17 Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam on Thursday said it was considering selling its personal care packaging business after its continued weak performance and said tough economic conditions in its key markets would make 2012 a challenging year.

"Performance in personal care continued to be weak and we are now exploring all options for this segment of plastic packaging, including divestment, to improve returns and maximise shareholder value," Rexam's Chief Executive Graham Chipchase said.

The British firm, which makes Red Bull and PepsiCo cans as well as packaging for food, healthcare and cosmetic products, said 2012 would be a tough because of lower GDP growth in several of its major markets, while its European beverage cans unit would have to absorb some 20 million pounds ($31.6 million) of higher metal conversion costs. It will also be hit by a key healthcare product coming off patent.

Rexam said its beverage packaging unit, which makes around 80 percent of its sales, producing 60 billion cans each year, was on track to deliver an improved underlying operating profit in 2011, as growth in its North American specialty cans business helped offset softer volumes in Russia.

The company said beverage cans sales over the last four months had been slightly ahead of its expectations, helped by volume growth in Europe.

Rexam also said its chairman Peter Ellwood would retire from the company on Feb. 22 and would be succeeded by Stuart Chambers, who will join the board as a non-executive director and chairman designate on Feb. 1.

The company posted a 19 percent rise in first-half profit during the summer, boosted by strong demand for energy and ice tea drinks.

Last month Rexam's U.S. rival Ball Corp posted better-than-expected third quarter, helped by strong demand in China and Brazil, and improving volumes in North America.

Shares in Rexam, which have fallen 9 percent in the last three months, closed at 325.1 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 2.9 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Matt Scuffham)