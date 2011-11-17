(Repeats to remove extraneous word in paragraph three)
* Performance over last 4 months in line with its view
* Cans unit ahead of plan, plastic packaging business weaker
* Chairman Peter Ellwood to retire on Feb. 22
* Ellwood to be succeeded by Stuart Chambers
LONDON, NOV 17 Europe's largest drinks can
maker Rexam on Thursday said it was considering selling
its personal care packaging business after its continued weak
performance and said tough economic conditions in its key
markets would make 2012 a challenging year.
"Performance in personal care continued to be weak and we
are now exploring all options for this segment of plastic
packaging, including divestment, to improve returns and maximise
shareholder value," Rexam's Chief Executive Graham Chipchase
said.
The British firm, which makes Red Bull and PepsiCo
cans as well as packaging for food, healthcare and cosmetic
products, said 2012 would be tough because of lower GDP growth
in several of its major markets, while its European beverage
cans unit would have to absorb some 20 million pounds ($31.6
million) of higher metal conversion costs. It will also be hit
by a key healthcare product coming off patent.
Rexam said its beverage packaging unit, which makes around
80 percent of its sales, producing 60 billion cans each year,
was on track to deliver an improved underlying operating profit
in 2011, as growth in its North American specialty cans business
helped offset softer volumes in Russia.
The company said beverage cans sales over the last four
months had been slightly ahead of its expectations, helped by
volume growth in Europe.
Rexam also said its chairman Peter Ellwood would retire from
the company on Feb. 22 and would be succeeded by Stuart
Chambers, who will join the board as a non-executive director
and chairman designate on Feb. 1.
The company posted a 19 percent rise in first-half profit
during the summer, boosted by strong demand for energy and ice
tea drinks.
Last month Rexam's U.S. rival Ball Corp posted
better-than-expected third quarter, helped by strong demand in
China and Brazil, and improving volumes in North America.
Shares in Rexam, which have fallen 9 percent in the last
three months, closed at 325.1 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
business at around 2.9 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Matt Scuffham)