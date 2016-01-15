BRUSSELS Jan 15 The European Commission said on
Friday that it had approved U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp's
planned 4.43 billion pound ($6.35 billion) purchase of
Rexam Plc subject to the divestment of 12 plants.
"The Commission's investigation showed that the transaction,
as notified, would have reduced competition in the already
concentrated markets for beverage cans and risked increasing
prices for customers," the Commission said in a statement.
Ball submitted commitments to sell 10 can body plants in
Austria, Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and
Spain and two can end plants in Britain and Germany, along with
Ball's business and technical centre in Bonn, Germany.
"The Commission concluded that the commitments ensure that
an important alternative supplier will remain available. They
address in full the competition concerns raised on the markets
for beverage cans," the Commission said.
The world's two largest beverage can makers by volume are
seeking to merge to improve management of capital spending and
costs.
($1 = 0.6974 pounds)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti)