BRUSSELS, June 16 European Union market
competition regulators are set to decide by July 20 whether to
approve the 4.4 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) merger deal between
Ball Corp and Rexam Plc, the world's two largest
makers of drinks cans.
The companies sought approval for the deal on Tuesday,
according to a filing on the European Commission website.
The European Commission can clear the merger unconditionally
in the preliminary review or extend the deadline to consider
concessions offered to allay competition concerns. It can also
open a full-scale investigation to examine deeper worries.
Rexam Chief Executive Graham Chipchase has said that the
Rexam board would not have accepted the offer from Ball unless
it could see a clear route to get it approved. The company said
on Feb. 19 it expected the deal to close in the first half of
2016.
However, analysts have said the size of the combined company
could force regulators to demand concessions such as asset sales
in return for letting the deal through.
Rexam makes cans for soft drinks company Coca-Cola Co
and beer producer Anheuser-Busch InBev.
($1 = 0.6401 pounds)
