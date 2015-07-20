(Adds details of probe)
By Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, July 20 European Union antitrust
regulators have opened an in-depth investigation into whether
U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp's 4.4 billion pound ($7
billion) offer for Britain's Rexam Plc will lead to
higher prices for companies and consumers.
The deal, announced in February, would combine the world's
two largest beverage can makers by volume, controlling just over
a fifth of the global market and serving clients such as
Coca-Cola Co and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA.
But the European Commission said on Monday it had concerns
the combination would likely result in price increases for
businesses and therefore consumers.
"Very many of us buy drinks in cans ... it is therefore very
important that the Commission makes sure that Ball's takeover of
Rexam does not restrict effective competition and so risk price
increases that could be passed on to consumers," Margrethe
Vestager, EU Competition Commissioner, said in a statement.
The Commission will now decide by Nov. 25 whether to clear
the deal.
It said the high entry barriers in the industry because of
the need to ensure large customer orders and invest in building
production plants made fast entry and expansion difficult.
Its decision to open a full-scale investigation could ramp
up the pressure on Ball to offer concessions to counter
regulatory concerns.
Antitrust experts said these could include selling
overlapping assets in various EU countries to rivals such as
Crown Holdings Inc.
($1 = 0.6426 pounds)
