BRUSSELS/NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. drinks can maker
Ball Corp is ready to sell 11 European plants to get EU
antitrust regulators to approve its 4.43 billion pound ($6.69
billion) acquisition of Britain's Rexam Plc, people
familiar with the matter said.
The world's two largest beverage can makers by volume want to
merge to better manage capital spending and cut costs. The
European Commission, however, fears the deal would push up
prices for companies and consumers.
The combined company would have 60 percent of the beverage
can market in North America, 69 percent in Europe and 74 percent
in Brazil, according to Morningstar analysts.
Ball is prepared to divest four factories in Germany, three
in the UK, one each in Spain, France, the Netherlands and
Austria, the sources said on Wednesday. Nine of the plants make
cans and two of them can ends. The offer was submitted to the
Commission last week.
Ball has said it is willing to sell more than $1.58 billion
worth of assets to allay regulatory concerns. The company is
also in discussions with antitrust authorities in the United
States about assets it may have to divest in that country.
Ball and Rexam have hired investment bank Goldman Sachs
Group Inc to find buyers for the assets that they will
sell, according to the sources. Goldman has already contacted
other companies and private equity firms to solicit interest,
even as the final package of assets earmarked for sale has not
been finalized, the sources added.
In total, the assets for sale could have as much $200
million in annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization, according to one of the sources. Ball has said
it is willing to sell more than $1.58 billion worth of assets to
allay regulatory concerns.
Ball, Rexam and Goldman Sachs offered no immediate comment.
Rexam's customers include Coca-Cola Co and
Anheuser-Busch InBev.
The EU competition authority has given third parties until
Wednesday to provide feedback and is likely to extend the
deadline. It is scheduled to decide on the case by Jan. 22.
