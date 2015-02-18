Feb 18 Beverage can maker Ball Corp is close to a deal to buy UK-based Rexam Plc this week, according to people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Rexam said on Feb. 5 it was in talks with Ball Corp for a cash-and-stock deal that valued Rexam at 610 pence per share. That would value Rexam at about 4.3 billion pounds ($6.63 billion).

Rexam and Ball, suppliers to Coca-Cola Co and Anheuser-Busch InBev, are two of the three big players in the global beverage can market. Each controls slightly more than a fifth of the market.

Rexam and Ball Corp executives were not immediately available for comment. Rexam reports results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6484 pounds) (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru)