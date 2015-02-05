Feb 5 Shares in Rexam Plc, the world's
second-largest beverage can maker by revenue, rose as much as 12
percent after two UK newspapers reported there was market
chatter about U.S. private equity firms' potential interest in
the company.
The Independent said on Thursday there were rumours that
Rexam was a potential takeover target for U.S. private equity
firms. The Times added there were also talks that any deal could
be at "generous-sounding premiums". (thetim.es/1Cxovtu)
(ind.pn/1vtWgtH)
Neither report gave details about a possible price or
potential suitors for the company, which makes aluminium cans
for companies such as Coca-Cola Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev
and Heineken NV.
Rexam could fetch between 520 pence per share and 550 pence
per share, Thomas Picherit, an analyst at independent research
firm Alphavalue, told Reuters, valuing the company at 3.87
billion pounds at the top end of the range.
At Thursday's high of 499.8 pence, Rexam had a market
capitalisation of 3.52 billion pounds. The stock was up 6.5
percent in morning trading, adding to the 5.3 percent gains over
the past three days since hitting a two-year low on Friday.
A spokesman for Rexam declined to comment on the reports.
"Private equity has in the past taken significant interest
in the glass bottle industry and in the food can industry, both
of which are very mature," Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said.
"The logic is if the beverage can industry is also becoming
mature it would be a natural market for private equity to play."
Morris said industry consolidation would be difficult due to
antitrust issues as the top three beverage can makers in the
world, Rexam, Ball Corp and Crown Holdings Inc,
control more than half the market.
Rexam and Ball Corp each controlled about 21 percent of the
global market in 2014, while Crown held a 19 percent share,
Vertical Research Partners said in a note in December.
Morris added, "Therefore the prime suspects would be private
equity."
