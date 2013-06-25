China's Zhenhua Oil setting up Singapore trading office -sources
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, March 30 China's Zhenhua Oil is setting up an oil trading office in Singapore that will start operating in April, three sources at the company said on Thursday.
June 25 Beverage-can maker Rexam Plc warned first-half results would be slightly lower than the prior year as a result of disappointing volumes in Western Europe and South America.
"Whilst we have accelerated our cost mitigation measures, we now expect full year performance to be modestly lower than previously anticipated," the company said in a statement.
The company, which makes cans for Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Carlsberg beer, said global can volumes for the five months to the end of May grew 1 percent compared to the same period last year.
SEOUL, March 30 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday it estimated its first-quarter operating profit likely jumped more than four-fifths, topping analysts' expectations, underpinned by solid steel demand in China amid rising prices.
