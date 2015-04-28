April 28 British drinks can maker Rexam Plc
reported a 5 percent jump in first-quarter can volumes
and said it expected costs to be lower this year as aluminium
premiums have dropped sharply.
Rexam, which is being bought out by U.S. rival Ball Corp
, said it now expects the impact on costs to be 10
million pounds to 15 million pounds ($15.25 million-$22.87
million) this year.
The company said in February that it expected a 30 million
pound hit to costs due to high aluminium premiums.
Can makers have been contending with record-high aluminium
premiums, and the cost of getting the metal out of storage was
expected to peak again by mid-2015 due to a supply deficit in
the United States and Europe.
($1 = 0.6558 pounds)
