April 18 Beverage-can maker Rexam Plc
said can sales volume grew 3 percent in the first quarter, but
was still slightly below its expectations due to weakness in
Russia and a slow start to the year in the rest of western
Europe.
The company, which makes cans for Coca-Cola, Red Bull and
Carlsberg beer, said it expected 2013 to be another year of good
progress.
Rexam had said in February that it expected a
high-single-digit to low-double-digit sales growth in North
America, as it was seeing a higher demand for speciality cans in
the world's largest beverage-can market.
The company said then that it had a 20 percent market share
in North America, which accounts for about a third of its
revenue.
Rexam also said on Thursday that its healthcare unit, which
makes medical devices like bronchial inhalers, was trading as
expected as growth in drug delivery devices and a good flu
season offset volume weakness in its packaging business.
Shares of the FTSE-100 component closed at 506 pence on
Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.