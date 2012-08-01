European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
Aug 1 Drinks can maker Rexam Plc said profit rose slightly for the first half as sales of beverage cans offset a fall in its healthcare business.
The company, which makes about 57 billion cans a year for brands like Red Bull, PepsiCo and Carlsberg, said pretax profit from continuing operations rose to 207 million pounds ($324.33 million) for January-June from 204 million pounds a year earlier.
Sales from continuing operations at the company, which also makes medical devices like bronchial inhalers, rose 3 percent to 2.17 billion pounds.
Global beverage can volumes rose 6 percent but the company reported a slight fall in sales at its healthcare business due to a weak flu season in North America and weaker pricing of one of its devices that delivers a drug due to come off patent next year.
Results from continuing operations exclude the personal care business, which the company is selling in two parts for $709 million.
Rexam shares closed at 434.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained 23 percent so far this year.
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index fell on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to begin voting in parliamentary elections that will shape talks for the country's exit from the European Union.