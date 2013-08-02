Aug 2 Beverage can maker Rexam Plc reported a 2 percent fall in first-half profit as global can volumes remain sluggish, but the company said it continued to expect full-year results to improve from a year earlier.

Pretax profit from continuing operations on an underlying basis fell to 169 million pounds ($256.21 million), for the first half ended June 30, from 173 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales from continuing operations at the company, which makes cans for Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Carlsberg beer, rose marginally to 1.97 billion pounds with global can volumes up 1 percent.