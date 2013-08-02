Gold miner Avocet names new CEO, CFO
April 3 West Africa-focused Avocet Mining Plc named Boudewijn Wentink as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect, as it seeks to refinance and restructure the company.
Aug 2 Beverage can maker Rexam Plc reported a 2 percent fall in first-half profit as global can volumes remain sluggish, but the company said it continued to expect full-year results to improve from a year earlier.
Pretax profit from continuing operations on an underlying basis fell to 169 million pounds ($256.21 million), for the first half ended June 30, from 173 million pounds a year earlier.
Sales from continuing operations at the company, which makes cans for Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Carlsberg beer, rose marginally to 1.97 billion pounds with global can volumes up 1 percent.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 3 China's appetite for iron ore is likely to have continued unabated in March, but it seems increasingly likely that the first quarter of 2017 may prove to be as good as it gets this year for imports of the steel-making ingredient.
BEIJING, April 3 China's smoggiest cities have pledged to ramp up the battle on pollution after air quality deteriorated in the first few months of this year, the China Daily reported on Monday, as smog blanketed the capital, Beijing, and the surrounding region.