Aug 1 Rexam Plc, the world's No. 2
drinks can maker by revenue, posted a 2 percent decline in
underlying pretax profit for the first half of the year, hit by
high aluminium premiums in Europe and a strong pound.
Underlying pretax profit fell to 166 million pounds ($280
million) for the six months ended June 30 from 169 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to 1.88 billion pounds.
Analysts on average were expecting pretax profit of 156.6
million pounds on revenue of 1.85 billion pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin
Paxton)