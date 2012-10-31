* Shares loser 7.5 pct

* CFO says seeking 'new opportunities' (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)

PARIS Oct 31 French electrical materials supplier Rexel said its Chief Financial Officer Michel Favre would step down in the coming months as it posted disapointing third-quarter results, sending its sh ares sha rply lower.

The company which posted third-quarter like-for-like sales down 3.6 percent to 3.4 billion euros ($4.41 billion, said Favre would remain CFO until a successor was found.

"With the leadership transition now fully completed, this is an appropriate time for me to consider new opportunities and fresh horizons," Favre said in a statement.

Shares in Rexel slid 7 .5 percent to close at 13.97 euros , the biggest loser on France's broad SBF120 index, giving the company a market value of 3.8 billion euros.

"The publication is a little disappointing compared to expectations. As for the departure of an executive, it is rarely good news," a Paris-based trader said.

The company's adjusted EBITA (Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Amortization) declined 8.2 percent over the quarter to 191.7 million euros, giving it a margin of 5.6 percent of sales, lower than what several analysts expected.

Societe Generale analysts said in a research note that a steeper than expected economic slowdown in the coming weeks could cause the company to cut its outlook.

It confirmed its target for a full-year adjusted EBITA margin of 5.7 percent and said it targeted mid-to-high single digit growth in reported sales. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson and Christian Plumb)