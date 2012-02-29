Feb 29 Private equity firm Ray Investment
plans to reduce its majority stake in French electrical
materials supplier Rexel through an accelerated
bookbuilding to institutional investors, it said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Ray said it intends to sell 30 million Rexel shares, or
about 11.2 percent of the company. Rexel has a market value of
some 4.4 billion euros ($5.9 billion).
Ray will retain a stake of about 59.6 percent in Rexel after
the transaction, while the company's freefloat will increase to
38 percent from 26.8 percent, it said.
"Ray Investment intends to remain an active and strongly
committed shareholder of Rexel, by continuing to support its
development as it has done since its acquisition of Rexel in
2005 and since Rexel's IPO in 2007," Ray said.
"Ray Investment reiterates its confidence in Rexel's
management and remains enthusiastic about Rexel's robust
business model and growth prospects."
Ray Investment is owned by funds controlled by Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice, Eurazeo, BAML Capital Partners and
Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec.
Deutsche Bank is acting as placing agent and sole bookrunner
in relation to the offering. Rothschild is acting as financial
advisor to Ray Investment in the transaction.