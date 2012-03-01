PARIS, March 1 Private equity group Ray Investment has placed 11.2 percent of French electrical materials supplier Rexel at 15.75 euros a share, traders said on Thursday.

The 30 million shares Ray is selling would be worth around 470 million euros ($629 million) based on that price.

The sale took place at the bottom end of a range of 15.75-16.10 euros, one trader said.

The stock was trading at 15.905 euros by 0914 GMT, down 3.9 percent. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Juliette Rouillon; Editing by Blaise Robinson)