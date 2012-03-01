Tech slump drives European shares to seven-week low
* Investors cheer to French, Italy vote (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
PARIS, March 1 Private equity group Ray Investment has placed 11.2 percent of French electrical materials supplier Rexel at 15.75 euros a share, traders said on Thursday.
The 30 million shares Ray is selling would be worth around 470 million euros ($629 million) based on that price.
The sale took place at the bottom end of a range of 15.75-16.10 euros, one trader said.
The stock was trading at 15.905 euros by 0914 GMT, down 3.9 percent. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Juliette Rouillon; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Investors cheer to French, Italy vote (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
RIYADH, June 12 Oman welcomed a decision by three Gulf countries to give special consideration to families with Qatari spouses and children on Monday, after they cut ties with Qatar last week and expelled Qatari nationals from their countries.