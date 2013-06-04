BRIEF-Zhejiang Huace Film & TV sees Q1 net profit flat to up 20 pct y/y
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 0-20 pct y/y from 116.9 million yuan ($16.95 million) a year ago
PARIS, June 4 Rexel controlling shareholder Ray Investment is selling a 10 percent stake in the French electrical materials supplier, representing 28.1 million shares, according to terms of the placement seen by Reuters.
The placement was being done in a range of 17.25 euros to 17.35 euros a share, according to traders, which would represent up to 488 million euros ($637 million).
Deutsche Bank is the bookrunner, according to terms.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Christian Plumb)
DUBAI, April 9 More creditors of Dubai technology company Pacific Controls are pursuing court action against the company as they seek to recoup some of the 1.4 billion dirhams ($381 million) they're owed, banking sources said.