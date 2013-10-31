BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says unit and Chindex (BVI) entered into SPA
April 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:
PARIS Oct 31 Rexel Sa
* Says q3 sales fall 5.4 percent to 3.255 billion eur
* Says q3 net income falls 9.6 percent to 77.1 million eur
* Says confirms full-year outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:
* U.S. FDA approves new indications for Harvoni and Sovaldi in pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic hepatitis C infection