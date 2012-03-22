March 22 Rexel SA on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: REXEL SA AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/28/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 428 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS