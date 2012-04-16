* Says spud first Ohio Utica well

April 16 Oil and natural gas producer Rex Energy Corp said its first-quarter production volumes more than doubled and that it spud its first Ohio Utica well.

Rex is trying to ramp up lucrative oil and natural gas liquids drilling, especially in the liquids-rich Utica Shale.

First-quarter daily production rate rose 120 percent to average 60.7 million cubic feet equivalent per day.

Rex expects to record first-quarter charges of about $0.6 million as a result of Pennsylvania's natural gas impact fee.

In February, Pennsylvania imposed stricter rules and levies for natural gas drilling, which has been blamed for contaminating local water supplies. The new law imposes a flat annual fee on shale gas producers.

The company also said it will record a one-time expense of about $2.8 million to pay the fee for wells drilled prior to 2012 under the new law.

Rex Energy shares closed at $9.37 on the Nasdaq on Friday.