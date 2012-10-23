MADRID Oct 23 Spanish real estate group Reyal
Urbis said on Tuesday it was in talks with creditors
to refinance around 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of debt and
if it did not reach an agreement it might need to seek creditor
protection.
"The company has started talks to reach refinancing
agreement, or alternatively, it would seek protection under the
bankruptcy law," the company said in a statement to the stock
exchange.
The company's creditors include Santander, BBVA
, Bankia and Popular. Shares in
Reyal Urbis, down 72 percent since the start of the year, fell
10.5 percent.
Spain's banks lent hundreds of billions of euros to property
developers during a decade-long property boom, although their
exposure to losses related to these investments has largely been
recognised because of government-enforced write-offs of 137
billion euros.
Those worst affected will shortly receive the first funds
from a 100 billion euro credit line agreed with Europe in June
to bail out Spain's banks.
During the property boom, Reyal Urbis used debt to buy
rivals but its business declined sharply after the bubble burst
in 2008. The group posted losses of 212 million euros for the
first half of 2012.
Reyal Urbis refinanced 4.6 billion euros of debt in May 2010
and extended the maturity of a syndicated loan to December 2016.
The refinancing included selling assets, including undeveloped
land, to banks at deeply discounted prices to their book value.
Earlier this month, two Spanish investment firms that owned
31 percent of French property company Gecina filed one
of the biggest bankruptcy actions in Spanish history after a
bank refused to refinance a 1.6 billion euro loan.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Writing By Sonya Dowsett. Editing by Jane Merriman)