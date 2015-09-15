(Adds company response in paragraph 4)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Reynolds American Inc
can no longer sell Camel Crush Bold or three other
cigarette products in the United States because they may be more
dangerous than similar older cigarettes, the Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday.
The 2009 Tobacco Control Act requires that new cigarettes be
reviewed by the FDA before being allowed on the market. No
product introduced after Feb. 15, 2007 can carry a greater
health risk when measured against an earlier, "predicate"
product.
The FDA found that the four Reynolds products, Camel Crush
Bold, Pall Mall Deep Set Recessed Filter, Pall Mall Deep Set
Recessed Filter Menthol and Vantage Tech 13 cigarettes, have
different characteristics from their predicates that raise new
health questions.
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, a unit of Reynolds American, said
in a statement on Tuesday that it strongly disagreed with the
FDA ruling and that the cigarette brands were "not substantially
equivalent" to the older ones.
The FDA has received thousands of marketing applications
from companies seeking to keep selling currently marketed
products and from companies seeking authorization to sell brand
new products.
Products introduced after Feb. 15, 2007 were allowed under
the 2009 law to remain on the market on a provisional basis as
long as the manufacturer submitted an application by March 22,
2011. The agency has authorized 257 applications and denied 113,
Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's tobacco products division
told reporters on a conference call.
The Reynolds ruling is the most high-profile to date and
comes three weeks after the agency told Reynolds and two of its
rivals they could not claim their products are "natural" or
"additive-free" without regulatory approval. Reynolds sells
Natural American Spirit cigarettes through its subsidiary, Santa
Fe Natural Tobacco Co.
Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's tobacco division, told
reporters on a conference call that the Reynolds products
included increased yields of harmful or potentially harmful
constituents, higher levels of menthol and the addition of new
ingredients. The company could not show that the changes do not
raise new health questions, he said.
In the case of Camel Crush Bold, Reynolds also failed to
show that the addition of a menthol capsule in the filter did
not affect consumer perception and use.
The FDA said it does not intend to enforce the ban on the
Reynolds products for 30 days to allow retailers to get rid of
their inventory.
