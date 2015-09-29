TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan Tobacco Inc is in
the final stages of talks to buy Reynolds American Inc's
Sante Fe Natural Tobacco unit for about $5 billion, aiming to
reach an agreement this week, the Nikkei business daily reported
on Tuesday.
The potential deal, including the likely price, was first
reported by Bloomberg last week, though the report gave no time
frame.
Officials at Japan Tobacco (JT) and Reynolds American were
not immediately available for comment.
With the purchase of Sante Fe, JT hopes to gain marketing
rights for the Natural American Spirit brand, which is sold in
the United States, Japan and Europe, the Nikkei said.
Reynolds could exclude American rights for the brand -
marketed as additive-free and popular among younger smokers -
from the deal, the paper said, without citing its source.
A former state monopoly, JT has been aggressively expanding
offshore after the government opened the domestic market to
foreign competitors in the 1980s and privatised JT in 1994.
It has spent billions of dollars to buy tobacco, food and
pharmaceutical businesses at home and overseas, including RJR
Nabisco's non-U.S. tobacco business for $7.8 billion in 1999,
and Britain's Gallaher Group for 7.5 billion pounds ($11.37
billion) in 2007.
With brands including Winston, Camel and Mevius, JT wants to
eventually become the world's biggest cigarette maker,
overtaking first and second-ranked Philip Morris International
and British American Tobacco.
Shares in JT were down 2.1 percent in early morning trade,
roughly in line with the broader Tokyo market.
($1 = 0.6597 pounds)
