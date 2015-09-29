Sept 29 U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it would sell the international rights to the Natural American Spirit brand to Japan Tobacco Inc for about $5 billion.

The purchase excludes the rights to the brand in the U.S. market, where it is held by Reynolds unit Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co Inc. (bit.ly/1ODQ2zd) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)