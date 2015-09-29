* JT to buy non-U.S. rights to Natural American Spirit
* Purchase to expand JT's premium tobacco range
* Deal to allow Reynolds American to focus on U.S.
(Recasts, adds comments from Japan Tobacco, context)
Sept 29 Japan Tobacco Inc has agreed to
pay 600 billion yen ($5 billion) in cash for Reynolds American
Inc's Natural American Spirit tobacco business outside
the United States, the two companies said in separate statements
on Tuesday.
The deal, to be concluded by early 2016 pending regulatory
approval, includes related trademarks and subsidiaries primarily
in Japan and Europe, where operations will continue unchanged,
Japan Tobacco said. (bit.ly/1ODQ2zd)
The former state monopoly, still 33.4 percent owned by the
Japanese government, has been expanding since privatization in
1994. It bought the non-U.S. tobacco business of RJR Nabisco Inc
for around $7.8 billion in 1999 and British peer Gallaher Plc
for about $18.8 billion in 2007.
Its latest deal will help in its pursuit of Philip Morris
International Inc and British American Tobacco Plc
to become the world's biggest cigarette maker.
The company said Japan accounts for the majority of Natural
American Spirit's sales volume outside the United States, with
smokers mainly in their 20s and 30s. Buying the premium brand
would extend Japan Tobacco's product line-up, President and
Chief Executive Officer Mitsuomi Koizumi said.
Koizumi's counterpart at Reynolds American, Susan M.
Cameron, said Natural American Spirit would benefit from a sale
to a global company such as Japan Tobacco, rather than Reynolds
American investing to support the brand internationally.
Cameron also said the sale will allow Reynolds American to
focus on the United States, as all international rights to its
cigarette trademarks will be owned by international tobacco
companies. Its Camel and Winston brands are also owned abroad by
Japan Tobacco.
Reynolds American hired JP Morgan Securities and
Lazard as financial advisors, and Jones Day as legal
advisor. A spokesman at Japan Tobacco, which did not elaborate
on financial details, said the company will use cash on hand and
bank loans.
($1 = 119.9500 yen)
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Christopher
Cushing in Tokyo; Editing by Savio D'Souza and David Holmes)