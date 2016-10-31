Oct 31 U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it has formed a committee of independent directors, not designated by British American Tobacco Plc , to evaluate BAT's takeover offer.

The committee has retained Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Moore & Van Allen PLLC as its legal counsel, and Goldman, Sachs & Co as its financial adviser to help evaluate the proposal, Reynolds American said. (bit.ly/2fobo9M)

The company retained Jones Day as its legal counsel and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Lazard as financial advisers, it said.

Earlier in the month, BAT had offered to buy Reynolds American in a $47 billion takeover that would create the world's biggest listed tobacco company with brands including Newport, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)