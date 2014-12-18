Dec 18 Reysas Gyo :

* Buys real estate for TRY 6.1 million ($2.63 million) from Elf Yapi

* Gets TRY 6 million loan from Akbank with 5 years maturity to finance real estate purchase ($1 = 2.3214 liras)