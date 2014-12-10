Dec 10 Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi :

* Said on Tuesday authorizes chairman Durmus Doven again for share buyback

* Said authorisation will be for 6 months, as of Dec 9

* Said maximum TRY 28.5 mln funds are allocated for share buyback

