UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
July 24 RF Micro Devices Inc, whose chips are used to connect mobile devices to networks, forecast quarterly results above analysts' estimates as demand rose from smartphone makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.
RF Micro forecast adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share and revenue of about $345 million for the second quarter ending September.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 20 cents per share on revenue of $328 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's cellular radio frequency chips are used in smartphones, notebooks and tablets. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.