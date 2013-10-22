PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 22 RF Micro Devices Inc reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly revenue, benefiting from increased demand for its chips used in Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co smartphones.
RF Micro, whose chips are used in everything from handsets to radar equipment, reported net income of $5.9 million, or 2 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $16.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $310.7 million from $209.7 million.
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
* No meetings scheduled for buyers' club, but delegates watching