Feb 24 Radio frequency chipmakers RF Micro Devices Inc and TriQuint Semiconductor Inc said they would merge in an all-stock deal to create a new company with combined revenue of more than $2 billion.

TriQuint shareholders will receive 1.675 shares of the combined company for every share held.

RF Micro shareholders will receive 1 share of the new entity for each share they hold.

TriQuint Chief Executive Ralph Quinsey will be the non-executive chairman of the new company, while RF Micro Chief Executive Bob Bruggeworth will be the CEO, the companies said in a joint statement.