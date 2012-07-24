BRIEF-Opsens says Robin Villeneuve appointed as CFO
* Opsens - Robin Villeneuve appointed as chief financial officer
July 24 Chip maker RF Micro Devices Inc's posted a loss in the first quarter hurt by higher expenses.
The company posted a net loss to $19.1 million, or 7 cents per share.
Revenue at the company, whose chips are used by cellphone makers such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Nokia Oyj, fell 5 percent to $202.7 million in the quarter.
