BRIEF-Highland Partners NV LLC raises $9.7 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $9.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r6bBiA)
Aug 14 Reinsurance Group of America Inc on Tuesday sold $400 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. Barclays, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.2 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2042 TYPE SUB DEBS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 8/21/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 9/15/2022
* Technology Crossover Ventures reports open market sale of 1.4 mln shares of Rapid7 Inc's common stock on June 6 at $18 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sDQtCt) Further company coverage: