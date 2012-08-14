Aug 14 Reinsurance Group of America Inc on Tuesday sold $400 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. Barclays, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.2 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2042 TYPE SUB DEBS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 8/21/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 9/15/2022