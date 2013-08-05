BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
Aug 5 RGI International Ltd : * Appoints David Wood as chief financial officer with immediate effect. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
* Says reaches agreement to buy 20.02 percent of its shares from 35 shareholders in exchange of the shares of Urbas Grupo Financiero SA
April 6 An insurance unit of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has sued Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to avoid having to cover asbestos-related injury claims that Goodyear said nothing about for seven years.