July 31 An auction to sell off steel plants under RG Steel's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has been delayed, according to steelworkers' union officials.

A posting on the website of the United Steel Workers (USW) local branch in Warren, Ohio, said the auction scheduled to take place on July 31 had been postponed "for a week or so."

The notice, signed by Darryl Parker, president of USW local 1375, gave no reason for postponement of the auction of the Sparrows Point plant in Baltimore, and two other RG Steel plants in Warren, Ohio and Wheeling, West Virginia.

Parker and national USW officials were not available for comment and neither were lawyers for the company. There was also no filing of a delay in the docket of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Baltimore Sun reported that USW Local 9477 members in Baltimore were told the Sparrows Point auction has been delayed as RG Steel seeks an additional week to find a lead, or "stalking horse," bidder for the property.

The newspaper also quoted Jerry Conners, president of the union's Local 1223 in Yorkville, Ohio, as saying he was told RG Steel's Wheeling assets were being auctioned off Tuesday.

His understanding was that auctions for the Sparrows Point and Warren facilities were both delayed to allow a primary bidder to come on board, the newspaper said.

Last week, the Sun reported that -- in addition to a number of scrap dealers -- three bidders have emerged as potential operators of all or part of the Sparrows Point steel mill. They were Brazilian steelmaker CSN, Optima Fund Management/Metinvest, a Ukraine-based company, and U.S. steelmaker Nucor Inc.

A Nucor spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters on Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from CSN or the Ukrainian company.

RG Steel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 31, saying it could not overcome the deterioration of the steel market and would sell off the three plants it bought last year from Russian steelmaker Severstal for $1.2 billion.